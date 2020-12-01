Vintage-inspired-après-ski comes to Bracknell with the Hall & Woodhaus Alpine Bar

Author: Online Stories Published: 1st December 2020 12:49

Christmas is set to arrive at Peacock Farm in Bracknell with the opening of ‘The Hall & Woodhaus Alpine Bar' on Thursday, December 3 2020.

As part of the pub's seasonal offering, guests are invited to visit the outdoor après-ski pop-up and enjoy a festive menu which includes savoury authentic bratwurst rolls and sweet treat waffles. A speciality drinks menu will also be available, with a selection of popular winter choices such as a Ginger Spritz, Mulled Cider and Hot Gin & Tonic.

Karl Lawrence, General Manager of Peacock Farm, said: "Our new outdoor alpine bar offers the perfect setting for guests to kick back with friends or family and enjoy the festive season in a safe environment.

"Our heated ‘haus' is inspired by vintage apres-ski in the Alps, and all the delicious food and drink that is associated with this. Guests will be able to enjoy Christmas favourites from our festive menu and accompany their meal with a traditional stein of beer."

The alpine bar is the first of its kind for Hall & Woodhouse and will be located in an open-sided marquee, finished with quirky décor and heaters. It is classified as an outside venue and under Tier 2 restrictions, groups of six from different households can safely meet at the apres-ski themed destination.

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director at Hall & Woodhouse, commented: "The lead up to Christmas is one of the jolliest periods of the year and we love welcoming merry guests to our houses.

"We knew that this year would need to be different, and so we have been planning for the alpine bar for a while. Our teams wanted to create a space where family and friends could meet to celebrate Christmas, while most importantly, remaining safe.

"Since reopening after the first lockdown in the spring, everyone at Hall & Woodhouse has worked incredibly hard to ensure our guests are safe and feel comfortable in our pubs. We've had some great feedback over the past few months to demonstrate this commitment and are confident that our new Hall & Woodhaus Alpine Bar offering will be a popular option this winter."

The Hall & Woodhaus Alpine Bar will be open from 12pm to close (10pm) everyday throughout December. The outdoor bar will operate using table service only and will accept groups of up to six people. Booking is essential, please visit www.peacockfarm.co.uk/alpine-bar for more information and to book a table. Please note under the current Tier 2 restrictions, a meal must be consumed with all alcoholic drink purchases.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.