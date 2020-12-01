Waterside Holiday Group plans site expansion at Bowleaze Cove site

Dorset-based holiday park operator, Waterside Holiday Group, has submitted a planning application to Dorset Council for an 18-acre park expansion at Waterside Holiday Park & Spa at Bowleaze Cove in Weymouth.

The application proposes a development of an 18-acre area which sits adjacent to the existing park. Plans include the installation of a mix of premium 31 cedar-clad static holiday homes and 25 ‘round houses', generously spaced out within the area to give a sense of openness and allow the homes to blend into the natural environment. A second area is proposed to be developed for recreational use, with sympathetic landscaping works across the land to enhance its natural features.

Dave Bennett, CEO of Waterside Holiday Group commented: "The proposed development has been carefully planned to bring multiple benefits to the area. We have devised a sympathetic landscaping strategy and layout plan to help the development integrate seamlessly into the local environment.

"The development is set to drive further tourism success for Weymouth and generate an increase in inbound tourism revenue, ultimately helping benefit the wider business community. This will be strengthened by our ongoing work with local suppliers, as part of our company policy to support neighbouring businesses."

Stringent sustainability measures are proposed for the development to encourage more wildlife to the site. This includes the creation of a new ecological mitigation area, tree and scrub planting, and the installation of bat boxes and bird nest boxes on trees to facilitate new habitats.

Dave Bennett continued: "One of the most important parts of the proposed development is its alignment with our existing eco-friendly values. We have committed to strict measures to both preserve and enhance the natural environment."

Waterside Holiday Group, which owns and operates three holiday parks in the Weymouth area, has seen a range of positive new developments over the past year, despite the effects of COVID-19. Most recently, the company announced its first acquisition outside Dorset as it took ownership of an existing holiday park near Looe in Cornwall.

For further information about Waterside Holiday Group, please visit https://www.watersideholidaygroup.co.uk.

