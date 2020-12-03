Festive cheer at the H&W Brewery Christmas market

Author: Online Stories Published: 3rd December 2020 14:04

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has confirmed its first Christmas market will go ahead on Saturday, December 5 from 10am - 4pm at its Brewery in Blandford.

The market will take place at this time every Saturday until Christmas and is free to enter. Visitors will have the chance to purchase from small, local businesses.

The event will take place in the car park and will be fully COVID-Secure. All visitors and sellers will be required to sign in and provide their details for NHS Test & Trace and the market will operate with a one-way system.

All funds raised from the seller's stall fee will go to the Brewery's charity partner, Dorset Mind.

For more information on the Christmas market please call 01258 486004, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BreweryTapHW or head to the website www.hall woodhouse.co.uk/pub/brewery-tap/ .

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.