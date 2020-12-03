  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Festive cheer at the H&W Brewery Christmas market

Author: Online Stories Published: 3rd December 2020 14:04

 


 

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has confirmed its first Christmas market will go ahead on Saturday, December 5 from 10am - 4pm at its Brewery in Blandford.

The market will take place at this time every Saturday until Christmas and is free to enter. Visitors will have the chance to purchase from small, local businesses.

The event will take place in the car park and will be fully COVID-Secure. All visitors and sellers will be required to sign in and provide their details for NHS Test & Trace and the market will operate with a one-way system.

All funds raised from the seller's stall fee will go to the Brewery's charity partner, Dorset Mind.

For more information on the Christmas market please call 01258 486004, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BreweryTapHW or head to the website www.hall woodhouse.co.uk/pub/brewery-tap/ .

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies