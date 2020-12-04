Forest Holme Hospice delivers essential bereavement counselling thanks to grant giving charity

Talbot Village Trust has donated £10,000 to support Forest Holme Hospice in providing counselling services to those experiencing grief.

As a result of the nationwide lockdown, the charity has moved it services online. Since mid-March, the counselling team at the hospice has provided counselling services to over 120 clients, with 60% of these being new referrals.

The virtual sessions with a qualified counsellor provide individuals with a safe space to explore their thoughts and feelings surrounding the loss of a loved one.

Paul Tucker, Fundraising & Communications Manager at Forest Holme Hospice, commented: "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on families who are experiencing loss. Due to rules around social distancing, people are often not able to have a proper funeral or be close to their relatives during end of life stages.

"Thanks to funding from the Trust, we have been able to help families navigate through an extremely stressful period. These sessions have proved to be essential during this particularly challenging time, and the need for them is reflected by the rapid increase in demand that we are experiencing."

Funding from Talbot Village Trust was also used to purchase various resources for clients to help them navigate their grief, including recommended pieces of literature.

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee of Talbot Village Trust, added: "The work Forest Holme Hospice do to support bereaved families is exceptional. On behalf of the Trust I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and counsellors who work tirelessly to ensure all those who require help, have access to it during such a fragile time."

Forest Holme Hospice provides end of life care and support to individuals with advanced cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. The Hospice has a team of specialist care professionals who provide both practical and emotional support for adults and their families in a variety of settings.

Talbot Village Trust is a grant giving charity that provides support to charities based in Bournemouth, Poole and the surrounding areas. The Trust meets biannually and is accepting applications for funding from both previous and new applicants in the area before the Trustees meet in spring 2021. Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

