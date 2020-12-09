Haskins to put team wellbeing first this Christmas

Author: Online Stories Published: 9th December 2020 11:05

Haskins Garden Centres has confirmed it will close its centres on Boxing Day this year, to provide staff with extended time with their families this holiday season.

Julian Winfield, Chief Executive at Haskins Garden Centres, explained: "Throughout what has been a challenging year for us all, our commitment has remained to the health, safety and wellbeing of our team.

"The pandemic has caused so much disruption to multiple industries including our own, but it has also prevented our staff from seeing their families. Therefore, this festive season, we have made the decision that our centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to allow our valued team to spend more time celebrating with their loved ones.

"Our team has shown resilience and dedication to delivering the highest level of customer service under exceptional pressure. We hope this extended leave provision helps demonstrate our gratitude to the entire team, and gives our employees the opportunity to make the most of this well-earned break."

Haskins has centres in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex). Haskins Snowhill reopened earlier this year following a £15million redevelopment at the Crawley-based centre. Haskins also recently acquired Forest Lodge Garden Centre and Birdworld in Farnham, Surrey.

The centre's restaurants have reopened following the lifting of the recent lockdown restrictions. For the current opening times and updates on what facilities are available at this time, please visit www.haskins.co.uk for further information.

