Ex-Mixed Fillings employee opens new business in Dolphin Centre

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd December 2020 12:30

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has added a new addition to its selection of food outlets by welcoming new retailer, Bev's Café, into the mix.

The unit was previously a café called Mixed Fillings, where the new co-owner, Beverly (Bev) Craig, was an employee for 15 years. Bev has now taken on the lease for the unit and opened the new independent café.

Bev plans to take her vast experience in catering to grow her offering and make the café a central hub for the community. The business is family run, with Bev co-owning the company with her sister, Carole.

Commenting on her recent business venture, Bev said: "When I heard the news that Mixed Fillings would sadly be closing, I knew that I couldn't let this opportunity pass me by and I thought, just go for it. Having worked in the food business all my life, I know what I am doing, and I am excited to bring my knowledge of the area and the catering industry into the business and make it a success.

"It is great to be opening up in the centre, everyone has been so welcoming and it's fantastic that we already have so many regulars coming to visit us."

John Grinnell, Centre Manager of the Dolphin Shopping Centre, added: "Bev is well known throughout the centre and local community, she is such a great character and always has a smile on her face. When she approached us to take over the lease, we were over the moon, we wish her all the best on her new venture."

Bev's café serves breakfast until 11.30am and throughout the rest of the day, customers can choose from a range of hot and cold sandwiches, baguettes, jacket potatoes, cakes and a selection of hot and cold drinks. Both eat in and takeaway services are available.

The café is open Monday to Friday 9am - 3pm, 9am - 4pm on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. The unit is located opposite Primark and further information can be found here: www.facebook.com/Bevspoole

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.