Foodbank doubles in size to cope with extra demand with support of Talbot Village Trust

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd December 2020 14:17

The grant giving charity, Talbot Village Trust, makes a £10,000 donation to Bournemouth Foodbank to help overcome the county's current hunger and poverty issues.

Throughout the pandemic, demand for Bournemouth Foodbank's services more than doubled. In response, the charity successfully applied for funding from the Trust's COVID-19 Support Fund.

Specifically, the donation was used to purchase extra food to meet the high levels of demand from the local community at this time. Additionally, the grant was used to open a second storage facility for the excess stock.

Debbie Coombes, Director of Bournemouth Foodbank, commented: "We are so grateful and thankful to the Trust for the incredibly generous grant. The donation has enabled us to ensure people have access to food during this troubling time. Without this grant we would not have been able to help those in need throughout the crisis. Thank you, Talbot Village Trust."

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee of Talbot Village Trust, added: "This year has been incredibly challenging for many people, however, thanks to people like Debbie and her 200-strong team of volunteers, those who needed emergency food, received the help they desperately require."

Bournemouth Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust and aims to support local people in crisis by providing emergency food to local families. The food bank opened in 2007 and works alongside local agencies to provide foodbank vouchers to vulnerable families.

Talbot Village Trust's £1million COVID-19 Support Fund was launched to help organisations that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Applications for the fund have now closed, but the Trust is now accepting grant applications for its usual fund before the Trustees meet in spring 2021. Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.