Daish’s Holidays concludes 2020 in strong position following significant expansion and national award successes

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd December 2020 17:25

Daish's Holidays is celebrating three national awards and the successful acquisition of Robinsons Holidays, in what has been a challenging and turbulent year for the travel and tourism industry.

Back in summer, the travel operator received national recognition in the Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Awards for six of its ten hotels. Daish's also took home the ‘Most Group Friendly Hotel Chain' accolade in the Group Travel Awards and received the ‘Best Accommodation for Groups' in the Group Leisure and Travel Awards.

The Bournemouth Sands Hotel, Daish's Hotel on the Isle of Wight, Hotel Prince Regent in Weymouth, the Barrowfield Hotel in Newquay, the Devonshire Hotel in Torquay and for the first time, the County Hotel in Kendal, were each recognised by Tripadvisor for consistently receiving great traveller feedback on the platform. Based on a full year of reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, this award acknowledges guest satisfaction and places Daish's hotels in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

In addition, the Bournemouth Sands Hotel was awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice ‘Best of the Best' award, which is only presented to the top one per cent of hotels in the world. Rating highly for location, cleanliness, service and value, the Dorset-based hotel is popular with families and retired couples looking for a seaside break in the UK.

Paul Harper, Sales and Marketing Director at Daish's Holidays, said: "The entire Daish's team is ecstatic to have been recognised by these three highly regarded award schemes.

"We are thankful to our guests, many of which travel with us each year, for their loyal and continued support during these difficult times.

"Our main priority is to ensure that every guest who passes through one of our hotel's doors has a relaxing and enjoyable stay with us, so we're pleased to have been acknowledged nationally for so many of our hotels and our group holiday offering."

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, added: "Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again."

More recently, Daish's Holidays confirmed the acquisition of Robinsons Holidays, expanding its current portfolio to 12 hotels, located in 10 popular tourist destinations across the UK.

As part of the acquisition, the UK break specialist has welcomed the Imperial Hotel in Eastbourne and the Abbey Lawn Hotel in Torquay to the Daish's group. In addition, Daish's has acquired a fleet of 13 coaches, that will operate from a range of pick-up locations in the north west.

Robinsons' guests will now also benefit from coach travel options to Daish's hotels from a range of conveniently located pick-up locations in the north west including Cumbria, Cheshire and Lancashire.

Paul added: "Despite a year of disruption and industry uncertainty due to the health crisis, we are proud to be in the strong position of expansion and are excited to unveil our new services in January."

The hotels will open in February once Daish's has undertaken minor refurbishments to ensure the buildings' specifications are in-keeping with the Daish's brand.

In addition, the company acquired The Esplanade Hotel in Scarborough in March. The hotel is currently undergoing significant refurbishment work.



Please visit www.daishs.com for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.