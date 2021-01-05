OnBuy joins Dorset Chamber amidst £10m investment into home county

OnBuy.com, the world's fastest-growing marketplace, has joined forces with Dorset Chamber as a Premier Business Partner to mark its commitment to the county ahead of a worldwide scale-up.

OnBuy has committed to becoming a Premier Business Partner with Dorset Chamber in 2021 as part of its wider £10m investment into Dorset. OnBuy is on a mission to revolutionise the eCommerce sector by providing a fair, transparent and ethical marketplace that benefits both buyers and sellers.

The fast-growing eCommerce business has operated from its headquarters in Poole since it was founded in 2016 and currently employs over 60 people. The membership cements OnBuy's roots in the region and demonstrates its support to the regional business community, alongside its commitment to local recruitment.

OnBuy has seen meteoric growth in the past year, on the back of a successful £5m Series A fundraiser in June 2020. Sales grew 870 percent from November 2019 to November 2020 and have shot from a run rate of £24m to over £170m in one year. The marketplace's sales are forecasted to hit £2 billion before year-end 2023. The company's Series B fundraiser is on the horizon in early 2021, allowing it to accelerate its phenomenal growth and continue expanding.

Cas Paton, CEO of OnBuy and the winner of Just Entrepreneurs' Founder of the Year Award 2020, said: "OnBuy has gone from strength to strength in the last four years and after a record-breaking 2020, we're going to grow even faster in 2021.

"We've set our sights on achieving unicorn status and we're going to achieve that from our HQ right here in Dorset. Reaching unicorn status is about establishing the credibility of our vision worldwide, and I'm looking forward to taking our ethical eCommerce ecosystem to the world stage. We'll be doubling our Dorset-based team within the next two years and Ian and I have already had exciting conversations with BCP Council about finding a new OnBuy HQ, as we're on the lookout for additional premises in the area too.

"Although we'll be investing an additional £10 million into expanding our operations in Manchester later this year, on top of the £10 million we're committing to our home county, I see OnBuy's headquarters remaining in Dorset. The county has huge potential; I want to put Dorset on the world stage for tech. Forget Silicon Valley, it's all about Silicon Beach now and OnBuy will be Dorset's first unicorn tech company!

"I'm glad to be working with Dorset Chamber to help realise these ambitions for the area and am looking forward to connecting with more Dorset businesses through the network."

OnBuy is embarking on a worldwide scale-up into over 140 countries by year-end 2023, starting with 42 initial sites in early 2021. To support its incredible growth, OnBuy is continually recruiting within the region for a variety of roles.

Dorset Chamber - the county's leading business support organisation - has more than 700 members with more than 37,000 employers.

Ian Girling, Chief Executive at Dorset Chamber, said: "We are delighted to welcome OnBuy on board as a Premier Business Partner and active recruiter within our community. OnBuy is one of the most exciting, fastest-growing businesses in the county and we're pleased to be able to support the company in realising its ambitions.

"Businesses like OnBuy help to keep Dorset on the map for business and entrepreneurialism so that we can continue to attract great talent and encourage more ambitious founders, like Cas, to start their businesses in the county. We are looking forward to working with OnBuy as they continue on their upward trajectory."

Along with OnBuy's unprecedented growth, its seller base has increased by 10% every month over the last three consecutive months, with over 600 new sellers joining in November alone. OnBuy has also recently been awarded eCommerce Company of the Year in the 2020 UK Tech Business Awards.

For more information on OnBuy, visit www.onbuy.com or visit www.dcci.co.uk for more details on the Dorset Chamber.

