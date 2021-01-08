Select retailers remain open at the Dolphin Shopping Centre

Author: Online Stories Published: 8th January 2021 17:37

Following the Government's recent announcement, essential retail, click and collect services and eateries offering takeaway and delivery options, are permitted to trade during the nationwide lockdown.

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole will be open from 8.30am to 6.15pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am to 5.30pm on Sundays. Retailers remaining open during the lockdown are listed below.

Please note all information is subject to change, and shoppers are encouraged to check with the individual retailers for further information before visiting.

Essential retailers and services open:

• Boots

• Cycle Paths

• Eurochange

• Greenslades Fish

• Holland & Barrett

• Marks & Spencer

• McColls

• Poundland

• Specsavers

• Timpsons

• Vision Express

• WH Smith

• Wilko

Retailers open for Click and Collect only:

• Canvas Printing Company

• Fone World

• I-Crack

• Mobile Gift

• Next

• Wild Roots

• Market Gallery

Eateries open for takeaway:

• Eva's Café

• Greggs

• Grounded Coffee

• Hungry Raccoon

• Kaspas

• KFC

• Starbucks

• Subway

John Grinnell, Centre Manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "As we enter the third lockdown, shopper safety remains our top priority. The centre will continue to operate with the same safety measures that have been in place since the first lockdown, to ensure a Covid-secure shopping environment. The centre is well equipped to serve the needs of the community, with essential shops remaining open to provide local people with the goods and services they need.

"Throughout this difficult time, we would like to remind shoppers of our foodbank, located outside Marks & Spencer in the centre. It is important that we think of vulnerable members of our community, who would benefit from food donations at this time."

Shoppers are encouraged to visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk and check the centre's social media channels for updates on individual store opening hours.

