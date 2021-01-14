Latest GCSE results offer students chance to develop their careers

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th January 2021 17:16

Bournemouth & Poole College has announced its latest GCSE exam results in English and Maths, demonstrating success levels are even higher than last year.

Students joining the College in September with a GCSE grade 3 in English and Maths worked towards exam resits held in November, offering the opportunity to gain the standard pass grade 4 or above needed for future academic and career progression.

Over 165 students exceeded their previous GCSE results that they achieved prior to joining the College, with over 40 percent of the students achieving a grade 4 or above in English, and 20 percent a grade 4 or above in Maths.

Tracey Griffin, Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "We are delighted with the fantastic results that our students have achieved in the November GCSE English and Maths exams. Our students have displayed great dedication to their studies and true resilience during what has been a turbulent year for education. It is worth noting that the exams took place just as we entered the second national lockdown and was in COVID-Secure conditions.

"We are very proud of how our students and teaching team have adapted to the current challenging circumstances and we remain committed to delivering the highest standard of education."

Amelia Surrey, a Level 2 Applied Science student at the College, achieved a GCSE Grade 8 in English and a 5 in Maths in the November exam. Amelia said: "I am so happy with my results. I was home-schooled before starting at the College, so when the GCSE exams were cancelled last year, I wasn't able to obtain a CAG result.

"Being able to sit my GCSEs at College alongside my course has meant that I have been able to get the grades I need to progress onto the next level. I eventually want to work within the NHS, so getting these grades is really important."

In summer 2020, the College's GCSE students received outstanding pass rates, with 99.53 percent in English and 100 percent in Maths. Of these results, 44 percent in English and 39 percent in maths received high grades (9-4).

Thanks to the results high grades achieved by College students, the College was awarded the top position in the National Achievement Rate table for English and maths GCSEs, out of 162 colleges across the country.

The College is now taking applications from students and adult learners looking to enrol on a full-time course starting this month or part-time courses starting up to April. Those interested in joining the College are invited to the virtual ‘New Year, Fresh Start' event on Wednesday, January 20.

Please visit www.thecollege.co.uk/freshstart for more information.

