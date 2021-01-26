Bournemouth & Poole College to deliver expert apprenticeship advice at upcoming event

Author: Online Stories Published: 26th January 2021 12:36

Bournemouth & Poole College is preparing to host its virtual ‘Apprenticeship Unlocked' event on Wednesday, February 10 at 5.30pm.

As the largest apprenticeship provider in the area, the college will supply attendees with all the necessary information, including the benefits of studying while you earn, and the details of the 30 different apprenticeships that are currently available at the College.

There will also be a live chat room session for students and parents to ask the college's expert staff questions and explore the range of courses in more detail.

To book your place on the free event, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk/unlocked .

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.