Dorset Art Prize set to boost wellbeing and creativity during Lockdown 3.0

Author: Online Stories Published: 4th February 2021 12:45

Bournemouth & Poole College has officially launched this year's Dorset Art Prize, which saw award applications increase by more than 20 per cent in 2020.

Founded by the College in partnership with the Dorset Community Foundation Trust, the awards are open for adults and children to share their creativity and artistic talent with the whole county.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "We are so pleased that despite last year's challenges, so many people were able to connect through their shared passion of art and create beautiful designs inspired by the unprecedented circumstances.

"At the College, we remain committed to the arts and it is important to us that we continue to engage with our artistic community. We received lots of feedback from last year's entrants explaining that the Art Prize gave them something positive to focus on at such a difficult time. We are proud to be bringing the awards back this year as we continue to champion the wealth of Dorset's talent. We hope people are able to optimise on the extra time spent at home, by channelling their creativity into something positive, which aids their self-care and wellbeing."

The Dorset Art Prize is free to enter and open to all Dorset residents, not just students of Bournemouth & Poole College. There are five categories available to enter with a prize fund totalling more than £6,200:

• Year 10 and Year 11 Art Prize - 1st Prize £750, 2nd Prize £500, 3rd Prize £250

• Year 12 and Year 13 Art Prize - 1st Prize £750, 2nd Prize £500, 3rd Prize £250

• Over 19 Art Prize - 1st Prize £1,000, 2nd Prize £500, 3rd Prize £250

• Secondary School Art Prize KS3 (Years 7 to 9): £750 awarded to the winning school

• Primary School Art Prize KS2 (Years 3 to 6): £750 awarded to the winning school (new for 2021)

The theme for this year's Art Prize is ‘narrative' and the deadline for submissions is Thursday 15th July 2021. Shortlisted artwork will be showcased in Poole Museum, where the competition final will take place in November 2021, depending on the latest government guidelines.

For more information, please visit thecollege.co.uk/dorset-art-prize

