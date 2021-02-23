The College to host a virtual Open Event in March

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd February 2021 12:09

Bournemouth & Poole College is inviting prospective students to join its virtual Open Event on Tuesday, March 2 from 4-7pm.

It is the perfect opportunity for students to take inspiration from the College's experienced tutors, explore the available courses and ask any questions that they may have, all from the comfort of their home.

During the online event, there will be a series of live talks and a number of secure chat rooms which will be available throughout for students to connect with tutors.

Please register via thecollege.co.uk/open to attend the virtual Open Event.

