  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest opens to deliver vital community support

Author: Online Stories Published: 8th March 2021 16:37

Hall & Woodhouse has launched its 2021 Community Chest Awards with applications opening to local causes from Friday, March 5.

The leading independent family-owned brewer launched the Community Chest initiative in 2002 and has again pledged a total of £50,000 to worthy causes with identified needs.

Local voluntary organisations in regions where Hall & Woodhouse operate have the opportunity to apply online for grants up to £4,000 to support their causes.

Mark Woodhouse, Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "The Community Chest was originally set up almost 20 years ago to support and strengthen local communities which our pubs are a focal part of.

"Today we are proud to be able to support those voluntary organisations that are helping their communities at such a difficult time. We remain dedicated to the Community Chest, despite the challenges our sector has faced, and are keen to hear from those in need. The past year has been so turbulent for many charities and has greatly impacted communities in so many ways. We have heard first-hand just how essential our support is for the survival of the causes that that we have helped to date."

A Community Chest grant can go towards improving a variety of different aspects of the local area- for example, by helping the youth, elderly, disabled, arts, environment and more.

Since 2002, the Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest has donated over £650,000 to more than 800 causes across the south of England and is backed by the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.

Applicants have until Friday, May 7 to submit their grant requests. Application forms can be downloaded via www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest and then emailed to communitychest@hall-woodhouse.co.uk for consideration.

Successful grant beneficiaries will be notified of the outcome of their application in September with an awards event in October 2021.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies