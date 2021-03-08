Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest opens to deliver vital community support

Author: Online Stories Published: 8th March 2021 16:37

Hall & Woodhouse has launched its 2021 Community Chest Awards with applications opening to local causes from Friday, March 5.

The leading independent family-owned brewer launched the Community Chest initiative in 2002 and has again pledged a total of £50,000 to worthy causes with identified needs.

Local voluntary organisations in regions where Hall & Woodhouse operate have the opportunity to apply online for grants up to £4,000 to support their causes.

Mark Woodhouse, Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "The Community Chest was originally set up almost 20 years ago to support and strengthen local communities which our pubs are a focal part of.

"Today we are proud to be able to support those voluntary organisations that are helping their communities at such a difficult time. We remain dedicated to the Community Chest, despite the challenges our sector has faced, and are keen to hear from those in need. The past year has been so turbulent for many charities and has greatly impacted communities in so many ways. We have heard first-hand just how essential our support is for the survival of the causes that that we have helped to date."

A Community Chest grant can go towards improving a variety of different aspects of the local area- for example, by helping the youth, elderly, disabled, arts, environment and more.

Since 2002, the Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest has donated over £650,000 to more than 800 causes across the south of England and is backed by the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.

Applicants have until Friday, May 7 to submit their grant requests. Application forms can be downloaded via www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest and then emailed to communitychest@hall-woodhouse.co.uk for consideration.

Successful grant beneficiaries will be notified of the outcome of their application in September with an awards event in October 2021.

