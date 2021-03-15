Zero-waste sustainability store opens in KINGLAND

Ten Foot Naked, a package-free grocery shop that also offers a home delivery service, has opened in the Dolphin Centre's new shopping area, KINGLAND.

The owners of the store are on a mission to reduce the impact of single-use plastic on the environment. Shoppers are therefore encouraged to bring their own containers for all purchases, allowing them to control how much product they purchase.

Ten Foot Naked's opening marks the 10th new retailer to join a growing community of traders in Kingland Crescent. KINGLAND is a brand-new development which brings together local independent businesses to transform a grey high street into a thriving strip of brand-new independent retailers.

Dan Pink, Director of Ten Foot Naked, explained: "A large amount of food wastage comes down to consumers being forced to purchase a larger amount than they actually need. Therefore, we wanted to offer a new method of shopping to help people reduce their waste.

"After recently quitting my job as a police community support officer to start the business, I was delighted to receive the opportunity to open up a shop in Poole. We thought Poole would be a great fit for the business, as we couldn't see any other similar offerings in the area for zero-waste stores.

"Since opening our doors last Thursday, we have already been welcomed into this new community of local retailers. I am extremely excited to meet our new locals in the coming weeks."

Ten Foot Naked sells a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, locally roasted coffee and a range of household items. The store also runs an online food delivery service for those living in Bournemouth, Poole and the surrounding areas.

John Grinnell, Dolphin Shopping Centre and KINGLAND manager, added: "The centre is thrilled to welcome Dan and the team to our diverse line-up of retailers that we have at KINGLAND. It is brilliant that we have been able to fill a gap in our retail offering by providing the community with access to a store devoted specifically to reducing our impact on the environment."

By working with local businesses to find the perfect fit for the street, Legal & General has brought together Dorset's most innovative entrepreneurs to create a vibrant shopping experience with the local community in mind. All ten retailers on Kingland Crescent will benefit from no rent or business rates for two years. This is to kick-start the unparalleled shopping experience that will see Poole become an exciting new retail environment, creating a future-ready space which re-connects people with place.



To learn more about Ten Foot Naked, please visit: www.tenfootnaked.co.uk. For more information on the centre, please visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk.

