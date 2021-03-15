Hall & Woodhouse reveals the pubs included in April opening plans

Author: Online Stories Published: 15th March 2021 16:34

Hall & Woodhouse has confirmed that three of its Sussex pubs will open for outdoor use from Wednesday, April 14, following the lifting of government restrictions.

The three pubs re-opening with a limited menu of classic pub favourites, a contactless ordering system and social distancing measures, include:

The Black Rabbit, Arundel

Goffs Manor, Crawley

The Worlds End, Patching

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "We are delighted to be able to re-open a number of our houses for outdoor use. Our pubs play a vital role in their community and we are excited to be making preparations to welcome our guests back safely. We've missed them.

"We have created all-weather solutions to cope with the obvious challenges of only opening outside in April. Guests will be able to book a number of covered tables if they do not want to take their chances with the Great British weather."

Guests are encouraged to pre-book a table online. Bookings of no more than six people will be available with a 90-minute slot at the table.

The Black Rabbit will remain closed on Mondays and will open 11.30am-11pm, Tuesdays - Saturdays, and 12-9pm on Sundays.

The rest of the pubs will open 11.30am-3pm and 5.30-11pm, Tuesdays - Thursdays, from 11.30am-11pm Fridays - Saturdays, and 12-9pm on Sundays.

Guests are advised to check each individual pub's website for food service times.

Hall & Woodhouse will begin the phased re-opening of the rest of its managed house estate across the south from week commencing Monday, May 17, in line with the government's roadmap.

For more information, please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk .

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.