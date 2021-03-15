Hall & Woodhouse reveals the pubs included in April opening plans

Hall & Woodhouse has confirmed that nine of its Dorset pubs will open for outdoor use from Wednesday, April 14, following the lifting of government restrictions.

The nine pubs re-opening with a limited menu of classic pub favourites, a contactless ordering system and social distancing measures, include:

The Angel Inn, Ferndown

The Crown Hotel, Blandford

The Grasshopper, Poole

Lulworth Cove Inn, Wareham

The Monmouth Ash, Verwood

The Old Granary, Wareham

The Olive Branch, Wimborne

Smugglers Inn, Osmington Mills, Weymouth

The Ship Inn, Weymouth

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "We are delighted to be able to re-open a number of our houses for outdoor use. Our pubs play a vital role in their community and we are excited to be making preparations to welcome our guests back safely. We've missed them.

"We have created all-weather solutions to cope with the obvious challenges of only opening outside in April. Guests will be able to book a number of covered tables if they do not want to take their chances with the Great British weather."

Guests are encouraged to pre-book a table online. Bookings of no more than six people will be available with a 90-minute slot at the table.

The Crown Hotel and The Olive Branch will remain closed on Mondays and will open 11.30am-11pm, Tuesdays - Saturdays, and 12-9pm on Sundays.

The rest of the pubs will open 11.30am-3pm and 5.30-11pm, Tuesdays - Thursdays, from 11.30am-11pm Fridays - Saturdays, and 12-9pm on Sundays.

Guests are advised to check each individual pub's website for food service times.

Hall & Woodhouse will begin the phased re-opening of the rest of its managed house estate across the south from week commencing Monday, May 17, in line with the government's roadmap.

For more information, please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk

