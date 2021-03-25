Talbot Village Trust delivers £20,000 to secure mental health support for the county

Author: Online Stories Published: 25th March 2021 15:30

Talbot Village Trust has provided YMCA Bournemouth with a vital grant needed to deliver virtual counselling sessions throughout lockdown.

The charity was awarded £20,000 of funding from Talbot Village Trust's Covid-19 Support Fund. Specifically, the grant was used to employ new counsellors to increase availability to help YMCA Bournemouth cope with the increased demand on the service as a result of the various lockdowns.

Thanks to this funding, the charity was able to deliver high-quality counselling services remotely to a range of vulnerable families across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Mark Inkpen, Senior Operations Officer at YMCA Bournemouth, commented: "We are so grateful to Talbot Village Trust for mobilising a significant and swift response to the Coronavirus pandemic. As well as a health crisis, Covid-19 is also a mental health one. This funding enabled us to scale up our counselling service to address the mental health and psychosocial aspects of the Covid-19 outbreak to assist our service users and the wider community.

"We believe by offering access to professional and free counselling we can provide a lifeline for people that might not otherwise have received help throughout the pandemic."

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee at Talbot Village Trust, added: "It is important that we do everything we can to address the mental health concerns that have arisen as a result of the pandemic. The work YMCA Bournemouth do in this area is phenomenal and we are proud to support such a worthwhile cause on its mission to deliver essential services in the area."

YMCA Bournemouth is a registered charity that provides a range of services and projects that give children, young people and vulnerable individuals hope for a better future and the means to achieve it.

Talbot Village Trust's £1million COVID-19 Support Fund was launched to help organisations that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Applications for the fund have now closed, but the Trust is now accepting grant applications for its usual fund before the Trustees meet in autumn 2021.



Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.