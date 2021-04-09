BH15

Local News Bournemouth & Poole College to benefit from government’s £1.5billion further education fund Author: Online Stories Published: 9th April 2021 09:27 Bournemouth & Poole College has been chosen to receive investment from the government's £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund.



The College's Lansdowne and North Road sites have been identified as one of 16 other colleges across the country to receive government funding. The grant will be used to transform the College's facilities into modern, fit-for-purpose spaces that meet the needs of students and the local community.



Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen to receive this funding which will future-proof our facilities for future generations. This government investment will also ensure we can continue to offer exceptional training to our students both now and in the future.



"We will share more details as the plans develop and look forward to working with our key partners, BCP Council and Meyrick Estates, on the scheme."



The first phase of the government's £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund was launched in September 2020, with an initial £200 million allocated to all colleges so they could undertake immediate remedial work to refurbish their buildings.



Following this, in January 2021, a second phase was launched where all colleges were invited to bid for additional funding to help upgrade their campuses. Bids are now being considered by Department for Education (DfE) with funding expected to be awarded this Autumn.



This third and final phase will involve the DfE working in partnership with the 16 colleges to fund projects that will ensure they are excellent places to learn, and so more people can gain the skills that they need to secure great jobs.



Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, added: "It is fantastic news that we are launching the next phase of this transformation programme, working with a small number of colleges that are some of the most in need of support to upgrade and revitalise their estates.



"Our priority is making sure every student receives high quality education and training, no matter where they live, so they can gain the skills they need to progress into work and help the economy to rebuild and grow."



Bournemouth & Poole College will now work with the DfE to plan improvements and funding is expected to be awarded in the autumn.



For more information on Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk