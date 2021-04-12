KINGLAND has now officially launched in Poole town centre

Author: Online Stories Published: 12th April 2021 13:32

The Dolphin Centre's new shopping district of 10 hand-picked independent retailers has opened to the public for the first time after the nationwide lockdown.

The KINGLAND development has brought together Dorset's most innovative young entrepreneurs to create one exciting, curated retail environment in Poole town centre.

Each retailer in KINGLAND has been deliberately chosen to create a diverse selection of independent brands which locals actually want to visit and support on their high street.

Driven by Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets (Legal & General), all retailers benefit from no rent or business rates to be paid for the first two years. This unique retail opportunity was created to build a new community in Kingland Crescent which celebrates and provides locals with access to some of the county's most innovative and creative businesses.

The stores in KINGLAND opening from Monday, April 12 include:

• HUX Custom Surfboards and Café - A custom surfboard and repair shop with cafe

• Grounded Coffee - A coffee shop with an on-site roaster

• PEN Gallery - A contemporary art gallery with additional store space for a curated mix of local artists and makers

• Restored Retro - A mid-century modern restored furniture shop

• Wild Roots - Houseplants and interiors specialists

• Paintshop Studio - A creative design studio

• Ten Foot Naked - A Zero waste grocery store

• Greenslade Fishmonger - Local family business

Retailers opening later in the month are:

• Viper Gin - A gin bar and shop

• ånd Fragrance - A flagship store for renowned perfumer Simon Constantine (previously of Lush Cosmetics)

Denz Ibrahim, Head of Retail and Futuring at LGIM Real Assets, said: "We are really pleased to finally launch. After the many delays faced as a result of the pandemic, our locals can now enjoy and experience KINGLAND. It's great to see the hard-work and exciting plans come to fruition.

"KINGLAND is a physical manifestation of what can happen when you offer deliberately ambitious, bold, creative, standout brands - who are doing something a bit different - a platform to launch their ideas and share their stories. It will deliver a market-leading environment jam-packed with hand-picked brands, programmed events and content all sourced locally. It's a great example of our role as an editor of space, shaping environments to ensure we have the right content, at the right time, in the right places."

Hope Dean, Director of new store Wild Roots, said: "Since getting the keys to my shop at KINGLAND it's been such a rollercoaster. Even though we haven't properly opened our doors, there already is such a huge sense of community spirit. I'm so excited to meet everyone in person that has purchased from us already through our click and collect service and to share everything that I've been working on behind the scenes with the public when we open on the 12th of April."

Emma Rowland, Director of Pen Gallery, added: "I am really looking forward to opening in KINGLAND alongside all the other retailers. This is such a unique initiative to be part of ¬- to be opening a business amidst a pandemic - and I feel very lucky to be given this incredible opportunity."

The redevelopment of Kingland Crescent is the first step in Legal & General's long-term plans for the area which will see innovation and investment in the neighbouring Dolphin Shopping Centre.

Within the next 12 months, further units are set to open at the brand-new high street as part of the scheme's next phase. Legal & General is to also develop a street market at KINGLAND which will comprise 20 independent vendors. Additionally, plans are already in progress to bring an annual programme of 300 local events to the new retail space.

The neighbouring Dolphin Shopping Centre will extend its opening hours to aid the reopening of non-essential retail. The centre will open 7.30am - 7:30pm, Mondays - Fridays, and 8am - 6.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays.

These extended times will be in place from Monday, April 12 - Friday, April 23 2021. The opening hours will then resume to 8am - 6.30pm daily.

Shoppers are encouraged to check each retailer's website for their individual opening hours including KINGLAND.



Visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.