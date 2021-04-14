  • Bookmark this page

Daish’s iconic hotel to open for outdoor dining this April

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th April 2021 11:09

Daish's Holidays has confirmed that its flagship hotel on the Isle of Wight will open to locals for ‘al-fresco' dining from Monday, April 12.

Daish's Hotel in Shanklin will provide diners with the opportunity to choose from a range of pub classics on the hotel's expansive terrace that will be set-up to adhere to the required social distancing measures.

Dishes available on the menu will include homemade pizzas, a seaside favourite of fish and chips and gourmet burgers. Guests will also have a choice of desserts ranging from ice cream to chocolate fudge cake.

Paul Harper, Sales and Marketing Director at Daish's Holidays, explained: "Our team has worked hard to be able to open in some capacity for outdoor dining before the hotel fully reopens in May. Our terrace's discreet location means that locals can enjoy a peaceful dining experience overlooking the extensive garden."

Food will be served at Daish's Hotel from 11am-11pm daily.

The British-based holiday operator will re-open its portfolio of hotels that stretch from The Isle of Wight to Scarborough, on Monday, May 17. Please visit www.daishs.com for more information.

