Clifftop Bournemouth hotel to open for outdoor dining this April

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th April 2021 11:11

Daish's Holidays has confirmed that its Bournemouth Sands Hotel will open to locals for ‘al-fresco' dining from Monday, April 12.

Diners will be able to enjoy a range of pub classics on the hotel's expansive terrace that will be set-up to adhere to the required social distancing measures.

Dishes available on the menu will include homemade pizzas, a seaside favourite of fish and chips and gourmet burgers. Guests will also have a choice of desserts ranging from ice cream to chocolate fudge cake.

Paul Harper, Sales and Marketing Director at Daish's Holidays, explained: "Our team has worked hard to be able to open in some capacity for outdoor dining before the hotel fully reopens in May. Our clifftop location means that locals can experience the best of the British seaside on our exclusive terrace, which is an idyllic spot to watch the sunset."

The holiday operator will also open Hotel Prince Regent, located on Weymouth's esplanade, for takeaway hot food and ice cream refreshments in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Food will be served at Bournemouth Sands from 11am-11pm daily.

Hotel Prince Regent will be open for takeaway from 11-6pm and opening hours are weather dependent.

The British-based holiday operator will re-open its portfolio of hotels that stretch from The Isle of Wight to Scarborough, on Monday, May 17. Please visit www.daishs.com for more information.

