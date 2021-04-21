  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Skechers opens its first brand-new store in Poole

Author: Online Stories Published: 21st April 2021 15:57

 


 

Skechers is the latest international brand to open its doors on Monday, April 12 at the Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole.

The new 2,000 sq ft store will create 10 jobs for the town centre and is located in between WH Smith and Delfino Lounge in Dolphin's Falkland Square.

John Grinnell, Manager of Dolphin Shopping Centre, explained: "The opening of Skechers is proof that our retail offering is going from strength to strength despite delays caused by the pandemic. We are pleased to be already attracting some heavy weight brands which complement our future strategy for the Dolphin Shopping centre.

"The aim for the Dolphin Shopping Centre is to create a space which champions national brands and also nurtures our home-grown independent businesses. This will provide shoppers with the convenience of having an unrivalled selection of retailers all under one ‘roof' in Poole town centre."

Skechers is the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States. Skechers Poole will sell women's, men's and children's footwear including the Skech Air, Memory Foam, Arch Fit and Go Walk collections. The brand focuses on comfort, quality and style.

Skechers Poole occupies units 5-6 in Falkland Square, Poole. For store opening times please visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk.

 

Comments

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
