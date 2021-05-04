Hall & Woodhouse announces extension for Community Chest grant applications

Author: Online Stories Published: 4th May 2021 14:11

Hall & Woodhouse has extended the application deadline for its Community Chest Awards to Monday, May 17.

Lucinda Gray, Company Relationship Manager and Next Generation Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "We understand that the pandemic has inflicted new pressures and hurdles for the charity sector to overcome. We acknowledge that many teams are continuing to operate with reduced staff and we feel it is imperative to provide extra support and time needed for applications to be submitted.

"As we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic and its various lockdowns, we are keen to hear from local charities and community groups that sit at the heart of their communities. No cause is too small and we want to reach those that will be relied on now more than ever as we return to some normality. In particular, we know that initiatives which boost mental health such as sports and youth clubs as well as village halls, community farms and extracurricular school activities, all have important roles to play as the government restrictions ease."

Local voluntary organisations in regions where Hall & Woodhouse operate can apply online for grants up to £4,000 to support their cause.

A total of £50,000 has been pledged by Hall & Woodhouse and a grant can go towards improving a variety of different aspects of the local area- for example, by helping the youth, elderly, disabled, arts, environment and more.

Since 2002, the Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest has donated over £650,000 to more than 800 causes across the south of England and is backed by the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.

Applicants now have until Monday, May 17 to submit their grant requests. Application forms can be downloaded via www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest and then emailed to communitychest@hall-woodhouse.co.uk for consideration.

Successful grant beneficiaries will be notified of the outcome of their application in September with an awards event in October 2021.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.