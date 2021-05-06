The Dolphin Centre safely welcomes shoppers back following reopening of non-essential retail

Author: Online Stories Published: 6th May 2021 12:53

Dolphin Shopping Centre successfully managed the reoccupation of its non-essential retailers after the stores reopened on Monday, April 12 in line with the easing of government restrictions.

More than 30 non-essential retailers reopened in the centre and an additional 11 new stores opened their doors for the first time in Kingland Crescent.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager of the Dolphin Shopping Centre, said: "We have proficiently managed the reoccupation of the centre three times now over the past year. Each time we have taken learnings from the previous to ensure that customer safety and wellbeing continues to be at the core of everything that we do.

"Our shoppers are well-accustomed to the measures we have in place at the centre and continue to adhere to these to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

"We saw some initial queues on the first Monday morning ahead of reopening, but it has reduced now to much lower levels. Our extended opening hours for this initial launch period has helped manage the flow of people in the centre at peak times."

Contactless hand sanitiser stations have been positioned throughout the centre, whilst enhanced and more frequent cleaning routines are being carried out daily on frequent touch points.

The centre has adapted its layout to reflect social distancing measures. A one-way system remains in place, along with required social distancing floor markers. In addition, each retailer also has a dedicated team member at its entrance to manage the number of shoppers inside.

A mother and daughter from Hamworthy who wished to remain anonymous, visited the centre for first time since lockdown lifted on Wednesday, April 28. The mother said: "We're finding the shopping experience much better than we thought. People are sanitising their hands and social distancing, everyone seems to be doing the right things. We purposely came down earlier so that it wasn't too busy. It's good to see things getting back to normal."

Rebecca Croad, a local Poole shopper, added: "It's great that the one-way systems go all the way through the centre and people are respecting this guidance and wearing their masks. The addition of the hand sanitiser stations are brilliant because they are non-touch."

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is open 8am - 6.30pm daily. Shoppers are encouraged to check each retailer's website for the individual opening hours.

For more information, please visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk.

