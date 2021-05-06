Fireworx is appointed to expand national reach of Collect+

Fireworx, the leading Bournemouth-based marketing agency, has secured an SEO focused project with Collect+ to enhance its visibility and reach across the UK.

Collect+ is owned and operated by PayPoint and is the UK's largest parcel shop network. The business has appointed Fireworx to work on its SEO and design to further expand the brand's visibility to UK-based business owners that run newsagents and convenience stores.

Dan Smith, Managing Director of Fireworx, said: "It is a fantastic achievement for the business to have won this work with Collect+. The brand is nationally recognised and has seen significant growth following the shift in consumer shopping habits, due to the temporary closure of non-essential retail.

"As a challenger agency, we pride ourselves on our ability to think disruptively and differently to help our clients solve and overcome any hurdles. We thrive on working with brands that are happy to be pushed out of their comfort zone and go against industry conventions to stand out from the crowd, engage more customers and drive more sales."

Chandni Chandarana, Marketing Manager at PayPoint, said: "I have worked with Dan and the team for many years now and have the confidence in them to deliver high-quality designs and concepts to any project I give them. The team are always willing to help, go the extra mile and give constructive advice along the way. I look forward to working with them for years to come."

Collect+ is a national network of locations made up of 10,000 newsagents, convenience stores, supermarkets and petrol stations to provide users with a simple and convenient parcel collection and sending service. The company is also partnered with leading couriers Amazon, DHL, DPD, eBay, FedEx, HubBox, Parcel2GO and Yodel.

Fireworx is listed in The Drum's Top Ten UK Elite Agencies and for the last 14 years has specialised in marketing strategy, creativity and digital transformation.

The multi award-winning agency's approach focuses on defining brands' competitive edge to create a bespoke strategy that drives growth and delivers a better return on investment.



