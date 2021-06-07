BH15

Local News Bournemouth & Poole College to welcome new Principal in 2022 following retirement of Diane Grannell Author: Online Stories Published: 7th June 2021 10:57



Phil will begin his new role in January 2022 and joins the College with a wealth of experience in the education sector with previous leadership and director roles at Grimsby and Lincoln College. More recently, Phil was Deputy Principal at Rotherham College and is currently Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Selby College in Yorkshire.



Commenting on his new role, Phil said: "I am absolutely delighted and very proud to have been selected to lead Bournemouth and Poole College at a time when technical skills for work, or further education study, are both vital to local people of all ages. The College plays a pivotal role in delivering this and training the workforce of the future. I look forward to growing our connections with key sectors such as engineering, health and digital when I start my new role."



The College's Chair of the Corporation, David Ford, added: "Phil demonstrates a huge passion for learning, forward vision and commitment to the highest quality of teaching. We are confident that Phil's experience and skills will lead us on the next part of our journey."



Phil's appointment coincides with current Principal, Diane Grannell's retirement, after serving six years in her role at the College. Diane said: "Although it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving Bournemouth & Poole College, I am pleased to hand over its leadership to such capable hands. I wish Phil all the best in his new role and hope to see The College continue to grow and develop in the coming years.



"During my remaining time at The College, I will work closely with Phil to ensure he has everything in place for his new position."



Phil will join The College at a pivotal time with its Lansdowne site to soon benefit from the government's national £1.5bn fund to improve its learning environments. Additionally, new courses are continually launching in exciting new sectors.



