The Portsmouth Arms kicks off in style with Euro hospitality experience for guests

Author: Online Stories Published: 7th June 2021 11:07

The Portsmouth Arms in Hatch Warren, Basingstoke, is hosting a unique ‘Euro 2020*' hospitality experience beginning on Friday, June 11 at 8pm.



The team has transformed the pub's outdoor heated marquee into a relaxed seated hospitality setting that promises to bring guests the atmosphere of the football stadium, in the comfort of their local pub.



Pub-goers will have the opportunity to select a main meal from the Euro burger menu. Guests can select from a plant, fish, chicken or beef burger.



Rich Curtis, General Manager of The Portsmouth Arms, said: "We wished to provide our guests with a high-quality experience inspired by the hospitality box setting at stadiums, since football lovers are unable to be pitch-side this year.



"We've created a safe, enjoyable and family-friendly environment for guests to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink - bringing the best of ‘Euro 2020' to Basingstoke."



Bookings are available for tables ranging from 4-6 people and can be confirmed by either calling the pub on 01256 334036 or emailing portsmoutharms.hatchwarren@hall-woodhouse.co.uk



If you are solo or have a smaller party, please call the pub to discuss what space is available.



Please visit www.portsmoutharmshatchwarren.co.uk/euros for more information.

