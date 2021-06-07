Peacock Farm kicks off in style with Euro hospitality experience for guests

Author: Online Stories Published: 7th June 2021 11:11

Peacock Farm in Bracknell, Berkshire, is hosting a unique ‘Euro 2020*' hospitality experience beginning on Friday, June 11 at 8pm.



The team has transformed the pub's outdoor heated marquee into a relaxed seated hospitality setting that promises to bring guests the atmosphere of the football stadium, in the comfort of their local pub.



The price of each ticket includes a good view of the big screen and a burger and fries from the Euro menu, washed down with either two pints of Forum Helles Lagers, two bottles of Old Mout ciders or two pints of Heineken Zero. Soft drinks are also available.



Karl Lawrence, General Manager of Peacock Farm, said: "We wished to provide our guests with a high-quality experience inspired by the hospitality box setting at stadiums, since football lovers are unable to be pitch-side this year.



"We've created a safe, enjoyable and family-friendly environment for guests to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink - bringing the best of ‘Euro 2020' to Bracknell."



Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming matches at £25 per person, per event.



Bookings are available for tables ranging from 4-6 people and can be confirmed by either calling the pub on 01344 423 481 or online at Bookings are available for tables ranging from 4-6 people and can be confirmed by either calling the pub on 01344 423 481 or online at www.peacockfarm.co.uk/euros



If you are solo or have a smaller party, please call the pub to discuss.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.