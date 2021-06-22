The College to launch Bournemouth and Poole’s first Esports course

22nd June 2021





Bournemouth & Poole College will officially launch a new Esports course at its June Open Event on Thursday, June 24 between 4-7pm.



In recent years, Esports has become a fast-growing global industry that offers a wide range of employment opportunities.



Attendees at the North Road site in Poole will have the opportunity to hear from the College's creative media team and receive an overview of Esports in a series of short presentations.



As part of the event schedule, a representative from the British Esports Association will deliver a virtual presentation to explain what a career in Esports involves and what it can lead to.



Fraser Read from AFC Bournemouth's marketing team will also be on site to provide further insight into the success of the club's Esports tournaments.



During the evening, guests can take part in a live Q&A to have any questions answered by the professional speaker panel.



In addition to the Esports launch, students can book onto tours of the college's state-of-the-art facilities, find out more about other courses available, and speak with the careers advice team and experienced tutors.



Pre-booking is essential, please visit thecollege.co.uk/open to secure a space at the free event.

