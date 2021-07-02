Bournemouth & Poole College is the first FE institution in the country to launch a sustainable hair salon

Author: Online Stories Published: 2nd July 2021 14:43

Bournemouth & Poole College is the first FE institution in the country to launch a sustainable hair salon



Bournemouth & Poole College has joined the Green Salon Collective on a mission to prove that the hair and beauty industry can make responsible changes to protect the environment.



As part of this sustainable movement, the College has rebranded its five hair salons and five beauty salons to ‘ReNew Salons'.



By joining the Green Salon Collective, the College will now have access to informative guidance and support to facilitate salon sustainability. It is now possible for ReNew Salons to recycle materials that would usually be classed as ‘non-recyclable', preventing less waste being sent to landfill. This includes turning chemicals, plastics, PPE, used foils, colour tubes and hair waste into fuel in a ‘clean' way.



The beauty and hair teams will review the products used in the salons to transition to more environmentally friendly products in-line with this new ethos.



Kizi Padden-Tuhey, Assessor/Trainer at Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "The College hopes to lead the way in making sustainable salons a standard practice. We see it as our responsibility as an education provider to teach young people about what can be done now to minimise the impact on our environment for our future generations.



"This movement isn't unique to our hair and beauty courses, sustainability and learning in a ‘greener' way is part of a college wide commitment. We know that massive changes aren't going to happen overnight, but by shifting our focus onto practising sustainably, we hope to kick-start a new era of hair and beauty."



Applications for Hair and Beauty courses and Apprenticeships are open now at the College with a September start. Students who complete the programme will receive an additional ‘eco sustainability certificate' in partnership with Southampton University, proving that they are qualified to practice sustainably in the workplace.



ReNew Salons are now open to the public for hair and beauty treatments, but pre-booking is essential.



For more information on ReNew Salons and the courses available for enrolment, visit www.thecollege.co.uk/renew.



Too book an appointment please 01202 205822 or email renewsalons@bpc.ac.uk .



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.