  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital appoints Emotional Wellbeing Therapist

Author: Online Stories Published: 6th July 2021 10:47

With the pandemic affecting many lives and livelihoods in profound ways over the last year, Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital has bolstered its team with the appointment of an Emotional Wellbeing Therapist to support both the local community and its staff who are facing feelings of worry, distress or loneliness. 

Fiona Clarke joins the Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital team with more than 25 years' healthcare experience and has been delivering both individual and group wellbeing support for the past nine years. Fiona primarily works with people experiencing depression and anxiety. In addition to this, Fiona has worked with individuals who have long-term health conditions, brain injuries and persons on the autism spectrum.

In her current role, Fiona oversees the delivery of a form of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) for both private patients and hospital staff. CBT is a talking therapy that can be used to treat a range of common mental health problems such as anxiety, stress, depression, panic attacks and phobias.

Fiona says: "My role involves working collaboratively with patients as well as staff at the hospital to help them to assess their problem and how it affects their daily life. This can be via the telephone, video calls or in clinics, face-to-face. We try to help a person to make sense of their problem, introduce them to self-help activities, teach them techniques to help improve their sense of wellbeing and reduce the chance of any problems in the future."

David McNair, hospital director at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, adds: "We are pleased to welcome Fiona to the team to provide support both the local community and our staff's emotional wellbeing. As an Emotional Wellbeing Therapist, Fiona is available to help individuals to understand their difficulties and to develop the skills and resources to manage or overcome them."

Fiona Clarke runs a weekly clinic on a Monday at the hospital and appointments at the clinic can be made following a telephone assessment. Telephone the Nuffield Health Emotional Wellbeing Team on 0333 1234 106 for further information on how to book a session at the Hospital.

Fiona Clarke, emotional wellbeing therapist at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies