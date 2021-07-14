Dorset Consultant elected President of British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital has been elected as President of the British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society (BOFAS) for 2020/21.

As figurehead of the 550-strong society, Mr Heath Taylor will have overall responsibility for the running of the society for the duration of his presidency. He will sit on several medical committees, including The British Orthopaedic Association Specialist Societies Committee and The National Joint Registry Advisory Committee, to produce national guidelines, ensuring the highest standard of care is provided to patients. Mr Taylor will also advise on the society's involvement in vital research projects, in both trauma and elective orthopaedics.

A key duty for Mr Taylor during his presidency will be to organise the annual scientific meeting, which will be taking place at the Bournemouth International Centre in March 2022. This is the society's main educational meeting, with invited speakers from around the world, and includes lectures, research presentations and surgical workshops. It is also an opportunity to exchange ideas on the latest surgical techniques.

Mr Heath Taylor, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, says: "It is certainly a great privilege to be elected to this prestigious role and is a lovely reward for many years of hard work for the society, as well as my role in education and training. This leadership role in the society will ensure that I am fully up to date in all facets of foot and ankle surgery, including the education of junior surgeons, an active involvement in scientific research and surgical outcomes. All of which ensures that I continue to aim for the highest standards of care, both surgical and non-surgical, for my Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital patients."

David McNair, hospital director at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, adds: "We wish to congratulate Mr Taylor on his recent appointment. He has been a specialist in foot and ankle surgery for more than 17 years and the experience he will gain as president of this prestigious society will no doubt accelerate his expertise even further, to continue providing Nuffield patients with the very best care."

Mr Heath Taylor runs clinics at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital on Friday afternoons and alternate Tuesday afternoons.

