The Portsmouth Arms is crowned best pub in Hampshire by national awards scheme

Author: Online Stories Published: 19th July 2021 12:21

The Portsmouth arms in Hatch Warren, Basingstoke, has been named the ‘Best Pub & Bar in Hampshire' by The National Pub & Bar Awards.



The pub is part of the Hall & Woodhouse family and has been nationally recognised as the best pub in Hampshire for its diverse and creative approach to hospitality. Additionally, the pub has been praised for the way the team navigated the past 18 months in light of the pandemic and for the stringent safety measures that have been in place to keep guests safe.



Tristan O'Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which organises the awards, said: "I've never been prouder of this industry. The entries for this year's awards demonstrated the undeniable value that communities place on their beloved pubs and bars. To be able to acknowledge the hard work and diligence of venues across the UK is an absolute privilege. These outstanding venues deserve this recognition now more than ever."



The awards have selected 94 county champions from across the UK including another of Hall & Woodhouse's managed pubs, The Old Granary in Wareham, has also won the ‘Best Pub & Bar in Dorset' Award.



Chris Chapman, Head of Managed Operations at Hall & Woodhouse, said: "After a turbulent 18 months it is fantastic for two of our houses to be nationally recognised as being the best within these two counties.

"The Portsmouth Arms and its team has played an integral role in their community during the various lockdowns, while also managing to raise over £70,000 for charity.



"I am so proud of the team for achieving this accolade after such a difficult year. They deserve this national recognition for their dedication toproviding the best hospitality to our guests, despite the ongoing challenges that we are facing as an industry."



The 94 county champions will be officially crowned at a red-carpet celebration in London on Monday 6th September. At the awards ceremony 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the overall winner of the ‘National Pub & Bar of the Year' award.



The Portsmouth Arms is a traditional thatched roof pub at the heart of the Hatch Warren local community. Like all Hall & Woodhouse pubs, it is dog-friendly and provides fantastic hospitality for the whole family. The pub has a warm, traditional and cosy interior combining a dining room and more informal bar areas to make it a pub for all occasions.



In the summer months, guests have the option to enjoy the pub's equally beautiful beer garden and a pint of Hall & Woodhouse's own and exclusive Badger Beer.



Please visit www.portsmoutharmshatchwarren.co.uk for more information.

