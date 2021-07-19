  • Bookmark this page

Bournemouth & Poole College named national Catering & Hospitality Apprenticeship Provider of the Year

Author: Online Stories Published: 19th July 2021 16:31
 
 
Bournemouth & Poole College is proud to announce that it has been named National Catering & Hospitality Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in the 2021 AAC Apprenticeship Awards.

This prestigious award recognises the hard work put in by the team at The College, not just in providing high-quality teaching, but also in offering high levels of engagement with employers and apprentices, and for its sustained commitment to working with employers in the sector.

Antony Carr, Director of Apprenticeships, said: "This is a significant award (the Apprenticeship Oscars!) and the staff involved should be incredibly proud of the work they do every day to make a genuine difference to the lives of the students and apprentices they develop."

Hospitality and Catering Apprentices at The College work in the local area and many also go on to placements in some of the best hotels in the world. To learn more about the catering and hospitality apprenticeships on offer, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk or get in touch with Claire Clark on 01202 205831 or email clarkc2@bpc.ac.uk.
