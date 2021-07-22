  • Bookmark this page

Three Dorset hotels benefit from £1million investment project to prepare for staycation boom

Author: Online Stories Published: 22nd July 2021 11:48
 
Daish's Holidays has invested more than £1million into its hotel portfolio in anticipation of the staycation boom that is sweeping the nation.

The holiday operator owns 12 hotels located in 10 popular tourist destinations across the UK including Bournemouth and Weymouth.

Bournemouth Sands Hotel, located in the town's West Cliff, is one of Daish's hotels which has undergone a significant refurbishment. The completed work includes the modernisation of a number of bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms, to give a new contemporary look.

Paul Harper, Commercial Director of Daish's Holidays, said: "We used our enforced closures over the past year to carry out an extensive refurbishment programme which would prepare our hotels for the current staycation boom. Daish's has received bumper bookings across the board that lead right up to Christmas, so it was important to make this investment now."

Additionally, The Russell Hotel and Hotel Prince Regent, both situated on Weymouth's esplanade, have benefitted from Daish's refurbishment programme. The internal public areas of the Prince Regent have received a full redecoration, including the restaurant. A number of bedrooms have also had walk-in showers installed to aid older guests.

At the Russell Hotel, the bar, restaurant, reception and iconic ballroom have all be redecorated. Also a selection of bedrooms now have a refreshed look including the accompanying en-suite bathrooms.

Paul added: "Daish's would never usually have the opportunity to carry out a refurbishment of this scale while our hotels were fully operational, so we proactively used this downtime to carefully plan and roll out these works. We are so proud of the final results and look forward to receiving feedback from our loyal guests and new faces this summer."

Please visit www.daishs.com for more information.
