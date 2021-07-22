  • Bookmark this page

Daish’s Blackpool Hotel benefits from part of £1million investment to prepare for staycation boom

Author: Online Stories Published: 22nd July 2021 12:40
 
 
Daish's Blackpool Hotel, located on the town's popular North Shore, has undergone significant refurbishment work to provide guests with an improved holiday experience this summer.
 
This work is part of Daish's Holidays' £1million refurbishment programme that has been implemented at 12 of its hotels across the UK, ahead of the summer staycation season.

Paul Harper, Commercial Director of Daish's Holidays, said: "We used our enforced closures over the past year to carry out an extensive refurbishment programme which would prepare our hotels for the current staycation boom. Daish's has received bumper bookings across the board that lead right up to Christmas, so it was important to make this investment now."

The most significant refurbishment work has been carried out in the hotel's coffee shop and main reception area. Both areas now boast a grey interior theme and are decorated with photos of iconic Blackpool landmarks over the years which are a nod to the site's heritage.

The bedrooms have also been redecorated to be in keeping with the hotel's new downstairs décor.

Paul added: "Daish's would never usually have the opportunity to carry out a refurbishment of this scale while our hotels were fully operational, so we proactively used the closures to carefully plan and roll out these works.
We are so proud of the final results and look forward to receiving feedback from our loyal guests and new faces this summer."

Please visit www.daishs.com for more information about the hotel.
