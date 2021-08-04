Bournemouth & Poole College to host event to support students receiving exam results

Author: Online Stories Published: 4th August 2021 16:38

Bournemouth & Poole College is holding a 'Come to College' event at both its North Road and Lansdowne sites to support students who are receiving their GCSE and A Level results in August.

The events will take place over two days on Thursday, August 12 at 10am-4pm and on Friday August 13 at 10am-1pm at both sites.

The College's independent careers advisors and subject area teams will be on hand to talk to those who are worried about their results and may not have received the grades they were expecting.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "In a year where so many students have missed out on valuable time in school, at The College we feel it is vital to offer this to all students in the area, especially if they are not sure about the next steps to take following their results."

The College's Student Support team will also be at the event to speak to young people who have specific needs about the support available for them as they transition to further education.

For the students who do not get the results they had hoped for, advice will be available about retaking English and Maths qualifications. Subject area teams will also be able to explain the structure of college courses and ensure students are enrolled on the correct one for their requirements.

Diane added: "Making the jump to further education can be daunting for many students. This can be worse for those who did not get the results they were expecting and now have to reconsider their options. Offering the Come to College event meants that these students can talk to the relevant staff to ensure they're on the right track for success."

To enrol onto the event for free and to see the specific subject breakdown, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk/come2college or call 01202 205205.

