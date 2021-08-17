  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

First therapy dog to aid physical and mental wellbeing at The College

Author: Online Stories Published: 17th August 2021 09:27

Woody, a three-year-old black Labrador, has joined Bournemouth & Poole College's Student Support Team as its first ‘comforting canine'.

Starting during the new term in September, Woody will be based across both the Lansdowne and North Road sites, where he will spend his working days providing care and moments of calm for students and staff.

Jude Cooper, Woody's colleague in wellbeing and safeguarding at The College, said: "Woody is well trained, very friendly and a little bit daft. Although he isn't officially trained as a therapy dog, he has provided support to my family, especially my son during some difficult times.

"Time spent with a pet is proven to have a positive impact on physical and mental wellbeing so I can really see the value that a therapy dog will bring to The College. I can't wait to see students' reaction and how they interact with Woody when they return to college next month."

Starting in late September, Woody will be based at each of The College's sites for one day a week to aid the Student Support Team.

For more information about Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies