First therapy dog to aid physical and mental wellbeing at The College

Author: Online Stories Published: 17th August 2021 09:27





Woody, a three-year-old black Labrador, has joined Bournemouth & Poole College's Student Support Team as its first ‘comforting canine'.



Starting during the new term in September, Woody will be based across both the Lansdowne and North Road sites, where he will spend his working days providing care and moments of calm for students and staff.



Jude Cooper, Woody's colleague in wellbeing and safeguarding at The College, said: "Woody is well trained, very friendly and a little bit daft. Although he isn't officially trained as a therapy dog, he has provided support to my family, especially my son during some difficult times.



"Time spent with a pet is proven to have a positive impact on physical and mental wellbeing so I can really see the value that a therapy dog will bring to The College. I can't wait to see students' reaction and how they interact with Woody when they return to college next month."



Starting in late September, Woody will be based at each of The College's sites for one day a week to aid the Student Support Team.



For more information about Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit

For more information about Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.