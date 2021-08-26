Grab a front row seat to the Bournemouth Air Show

26th August 2021

Bournemouth's premium beachfront venues, Aruba and Westbeach, have launched exclusive VIP packages for this year's Bournemouth Air Show.

Guests can enjoy five-star hospitality and unbeatable views of the Air Show across three seaside venues; Aruba, Westbeach and W Beach. The packages, that have been crafted to celebrate the event, include a selection of quality food and drink.

Andy Price, owner of Westbeach and Aruba said: "The Air Show is the biggest weekend of the year for Bournemouth. We are so pleased that it is back for this year and are looking forward to welcoming guests to the beach to enjoy the displays in style, with the best views in Bournemouth. We offer a day spent in luxury, and hopefully the sunshine, while enjoying displays from RAF planes, parachute display teams and the firm favourite Red Arrows.

"Particularly this year when holidays have been limited and restricted, we're seeing people want to splurge at home and make the best of what the British coast has to offer. We're anticipating that our VIP packages will be highly popular this year."

Guests will benefit from 180-degree views of the show from Aruba's pier-facing terrace and can enjoy VIP packages from £150 per group. Alternatively, W Beach will be offering tapas and cocktail packages that can be enjoyed on the sand from £300.

Award-winning seafood restaurant, Westbeach, will be running a unique menu for the Air Show that features a selection of seafood favourites and the chef's experimental dishes. Diners can enjoy prime viewing from restaurant and enjoy the table all day from 12pm - 5pm. The set menu starts at £85 for a four-course meal, glass of bubbles on arrival and waitress service all afternoon.

There are also corporate hospitality and sponsorship opportunities available for businesses wishing to maximise exposure during the well-attended event or looking to regroup with team or contacts in a social environment.

Bookings are now live and can be made online or by phone on 01202 587785.

