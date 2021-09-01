Bournemouth & Poole College offers STEM career guidance at this year’s Air Show

Author: Online Stories Published: 1st September 2021 12:27

Bournemouth & Poole College will be hosting a marquee at this year's Bournemouth Air Festival to help young people with college course and apprenticeship advice.



The ‘It's Your Future' fair will be located at the STEM Marquee on East Overcliff Drive, hosting competitions and exhibitions to promote Bournemouth & Poole College's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) linked courses and apprenticeships. The College will also be joined by local employers which operate various apprenticeship schemes.



Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "Following GCSE and A-Level results days, it's important to highlight the huge breadth of options young people have to make the next steps in their career, even if they did not achieve the results they were expecting. We'll be showing people how enriching a career in the world of STEM can be and help them on the first steps to a successful career."



Bournemouth & Poole College staff will be in attendance at the STEM Marquee to talk about life at The College and how to take the next steps within education or work. There will be opportunities for visitors to learn how STEM has become a large part of the local economy and community in Dorset, and the chance to speak to staff about other academic and vocational subjects.



With a strong focus on sustainability, the STEM Marquee will be as paperless as possible, and will feature exhibitions such as The College's Green-Powered Car, highlighting the importance of STEM careers in tackling sustainability issues. Competitions such as a Pit Stop Challenge and Virtual Reality Welding will also be taking place, with certificates handed out to top scorers.



The stand will be open from 10am-6pm during the Air Show, which runs from Thursday 2nd September to Sunday 5th September.



