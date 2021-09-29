RECIPE - Cook up a tasty autumn favourite with Haskins’ easy roasted tomato soup recipe

Author: Online Stories Published: 29th September 2021 11:15

With the changing of seasons and darker evenings drawing in, Haskins Garden Centres has created an easy-to-follow homemade roasted tomato soup recipe.



September is a good time to harvest your homegrown vegetables (including tomatoes) and think of some tasty recipes that take your produce from garden to plate.



Any tomatoes work for this recipe, but Roma Tomatoes work particularly well due to its rich flavour and dense-walled, meaty flesh. This helps make a thicker consistency for the soup.



Ingredients (serves 4)



For the roasted tomatoes:



• 400g Roma or plum tomatoes, cut in half

• 8 cloves garlic, peeled

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• Freshly ground salt and pepper



For the caramelised onions:



• ½ tablespoon olive oil

• 2 onions, thinly sliced



Additions to the soup:



• 6 fresh basil leaves

• ½ teaspoon dried oregano

• 500ml of vegetable stock

• Freshly ground salt and pepper, to taste



Method



1. Preheat oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas 6. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Place the halved tomatoes and garlic cloves on the baking sheet and drizzle with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Generously season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 40-45 minutes.



2. While the tomatoes are roasting, you can make the caramelised onions: Add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil to a large saucepan and place over medium heat. Add the onion slices and stir to coat the onions with olive oil. Cook, stirring occasionally. Check onions every 5-10 minutes until they have completely caramelised and turned golden in colour. This usually takes 20 minutes.



3. Once the tomatoes and garlic are done roasting, allow them to cool for 10 minutes, then add them to a food processor and blend until smooth. Next add the basil and caramelised onions and blend again.



4. After blending, transfer back to the saucepan and turn to medium low heat and add in the oregano, vegetable stock and season to taste. Allow tomato soup to simmer 10 minutes before serving.



5. Serve with crusty bread and garnish with parmesan cheese.



With careful planning this autumn, gardeners will benefit from a selection of home-grown produce that can be turned into delicious homemade recipes throughout the year. Any surplus garden vegetables could also be used in this recipe including peppers, carrots or celery.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown in Dorset, West End in Southampton and Roundstone and Snowhill in West Sussex. The family business also recently acquired Forest Lodge Garden Centre, Bird World and Garden Style in Farnham.



Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information.

