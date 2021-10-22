Haskins delivers vital grant to Julia’s House to support Dorset families

Author: Online Stories Published: 22nd October 2021 11:20

Haskins Garden Centre has donated £15,000 to Julia's House to help towards the cost of providing care and support for seriously ill children and their families in Dorset.



The grant, made through the Haskins Charitable Fund, will support the charity as it offers much-needed respite sessions for families who are caring around-the-clock for a child with a life-limiting condition, either at home, out and about in the community or at the hospice.



Roland Robinson, Fundraiser at Julia's House, explained: "Our respite sessions are a lifeline for many parents and carers, allowing them to take a break while our specialist nurses, carers and therapists work closely with their children, providing clinical, physical and emotional support. The tailored sessions involve specialist toys and techniques to help children develop to their full potential, while having fun at the same time. We support the wider family too, from grandparents to siblings.



"We delivered 1,530 respite sessions in family homes during the first six months of 2021, and rely on the support from the local community, including local businesses and grants from Trusts and Foundations to deliver our life-changing care. The generous grant from Haskins will allow us to continue providing this vital support for the remainder of 2021, making a huge difference to the lives of so many children and families across Dorset."



Jamie Haskins, member of the Haskins family, added: "Julia's House is renowned across our county for its exceptional level of care and support for Dorset families. We're proud to be helping their nurses and carers provide expert care where it's needed the most, enabling seriously ill children to live life to the full, as well as supporting families at the hardest of times at the end of their child's life."



The Haskins Charitable Fund was set up in 2017 to benefit charities and community projects local to its four garden centres across the south, through personal nominations from its staff. Julia's House was nominated by Warren Haskins, Chairman of Haskins Garden Centres. Warren has been an enthusiastic supporter and advocate of Julia's House for a number of years.



The Trust accepts nominations for charities which benefit vulnerable children and their families, for horticultural and environmental projects, or for hospices and respite care providers.



For more information about Haskins Garden Centres, please visit www.haskins.co.uk .

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.