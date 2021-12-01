Superior confirmed as headline sponsor of 2022 Careers and Apprenticeship Show

Author: Online Stories Published: 1st December 2021 16:36

Dorset-based manufacturer Superior has announced its support as headline sponsor for the 2022 Careers and Apprenticeship Show.

The manufacturer of high-integrity o-rings and seals is proud to sponsor the show, taking place on Thursday 17 March 2022 at the Bournemouth International Centre. Through its own apprenticeship training academy and engineering workshop, Superior is committed to investing in trainees and apprentices as well as graduates.

Katie Bodman, Head of Training Academy at Superior, said: "Superior has supported the Careers and Apprenticeship Show as an exhibitor since its inception in 2018, and this year we decided to jump at the opportunity to become the principal sponsor. We are firmly committed to increasing young peoples' knowledge of apprenticeship and career progression opportunities available in manufacturing, engineering and material science."

Alongside their headline sponsorship, Superior will be exhibiting at the 2022 show raising awareness of its award-winning Superior Academy, enabling young people to build a strong foundation for a career in manufacturing and STEM.

Katie added: "We are looking forward to meeting the future workforce and developing relationships with schools across the county. Our Academy is a core part of Superior, as it helps us future-proof our business and ensure we always have a pipeline of future leaders and highly-skilled engineers to bring out the best of what we can do."

Business Exhibition Organiser of the BCP Council Careers and Apprenticeship Show, Catherine Beater, said: "We wish to thank Superior for coming on board as our headline sponsor, we value their work in investing and supporting young people through training and apprenticeships. We are delighted that they are supporting CAS 2022."

To find out more about Superior, please visit: www.superiorltd.com and for further information about the Careers and Apprenticeship show, please visit www.careersandapprenticeshipshow.co.uk

