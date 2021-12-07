Haskins Garden Centre spreads Christmas cheer to local children in aid of University Hospital Dorset

Author: Online Stories Published: 7th December 2021 09:50

Haskins Garden Centre in Ferndown donated 150 toy reindeers to University Hospitals Dorset NHS Charity to spread some Christmas cheer at its family friendly ‘Elf Dash' event, which took place at the weekend.



320 individuals participated in the festive event at Branksome Dene Beach, which Haskins kindly supported by donating toys and decorating Santa's Grotto to make the experience even more magical for over 130 children who attended.



All proceeds from the event will provide support for many of University Hospitals Dorset's important charity projects, including the purchase of Christmas presents for patients who will be spending the festive season in hospital.



Marc Etheridge, Assistant General Manager of Haskins Ferndown, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have been able to continue with our Haskins' Christmas toy donation this year, with many charities needing a little extra support than usual after the past two difficult years.



"Our centre is closely connected to the local community, and it is truly fantastic that we have built strong relationships with our local charities to identify where the biggest need is for this donation.



"We hope the cuddly reindeer toys brought some festive magic to the children at the event and will help boost funds for priority projects for University Hospitals Dorset."



Hayley Harris, Corporate Fundraiser for University Hospitals Dorset NHS Charity, added: "Haskins is, and continues to be, such a great support for the hospital. This generous donation will be used as part of our Christmas Elf Dash Event to help raise funds for the priority projects across our hospitals this Christmas. This includes supporting Gully's Place and our children's wards, as well as ensuring patients with us on Christmas Day receive a present."



Haskins has donated more than 500 cuddly reindeer toys to schools and charities across the south this festive season, in communities that are local to its centres.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex) and Forest Lodge (Surrey). The business also acquired Birdworld in Farnham last year.



Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for further information.



