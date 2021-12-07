Forest Lodge Garden Centre spreads Christmas cheer to local pupils of Treloar’s School and College

Author: Online Stories Published: 7th December 2021 10:00

Forest Lodge Garden Centre in Farnham has donated 100 toy reindeers to Treloar's School and College in Alton.



The Treloar Trust provides education, care, therapy, medical support and independence training to young people with physical disabilities from all over the UK. The toys will be given as a gift to the pupils of Treloar's ahead of the Christmas break.



Simon Hughes, General Manager of Forest Lodge, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have been able to continue with our Haskins' Christmas toy donation this year, with many charities needing a little extra support than usual after the past two difficult years.



"Our centres are closely connected to their local communities, and it is truly fantastic that they have built strong relationships with their local charities to identify where the biggest need is for this donation.



"We hope the cuddly reindeer toys bring some festive magic to the pupils of Treloar's and some much-needed festive goodwill."



Amy Bennett, Events and Community Fundraiser for Treloar's, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Haskins has donated these lovely reindeer toys for our students. After what has been another challenging year for many charities, we are so grateful for their support, and we cannot wait to give these out at our Christmas assembly and see the joy on our students faces."



Haskins Garden Centres acquired Forest Lodge Garden Centre at the start of 2020. Haskins has donated more than 500 cuddly reindeer toys to schools and charities across the south this festive season, in communities that are local to its centres.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex) and Forest Lodge (Surrey). The business also acquired Birdworld in Farnham last year.



Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for further information.



