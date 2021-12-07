Haskins Garden Centre partners with local children’s charities to deliver Christmas cheer

Author: Online Stories Published: 7th December 2021 10:15

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone, West Sussex, has donated 100 toy reindeers to Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice and Rockinghorse Children's Charity.



The toys will be given as a gift to children who are sadly receiving care in the hospice or local hospital throughout the Christmas break.



Mark Lephard, Assistant General Manager of Haskins Roundstone, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have been able to continue with our Haskins' Christmas toy donation this year, with many charities needing a little extra support than usual after the past two difficult years.



"Our centres are closely connected to their local communities, and it is truly fantastic that they have built strong relationships with their local charities to identify where the biggest need is for this donation.



"We hope the cuddly reindeer toys bring some festive magic to the children in the care of these two charities and spread some much-needed festive goodwill."



Janella Merritt, Head of Fundraising at Rockinghorse Children's Charity, explained: "These beautiful reindeer toys will make wonderful gifts for so many children this festive season. Spending time in hospital over Christmas isn't fun for anyone, but it's even worse for a child - not being able to enjoy the excitement of seeing if Father Christmas has been. But with these teddies we can at least go some way to help them feel more at home during their stay in hospital."



Caroline Roberts-Quigley, Community Fundraiser for Chestnut Hospice, added: "Everyone at Chestnut Tree House would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Haskins Roundstone for supporting local children and families. These soft cuddly reindeers will provide a warm welcome cuddle for the children in our care this Christmas. Without the generosity of our community, local hospice care wouldn't be possible - now or in the future. Thank you."



Haskins has donated more than 500 cuddly reindeer toys to schools and charities across the south this festive season, in communities that are local to its centres.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex) and Forest Lodge (Surrey). The business also acquired Birdworld in Farnham last year.



Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for further information.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.