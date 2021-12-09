Haskins Garden Centre spreads Christmas cheer to children in Southampton’s PICU

Author: Online Stories Published: 9th December 2021 11:11

Haskins Garden Centre in West End, Southampton, has donated 100 toy reindeers to Southampton Hospital's Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).



The toys will be given as a gift to children who are receiving care in the PICU over the Christmas break.

Darryl McMahon, Assistant General Manager of Haskins West End, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have been able to continue with our Haskins' Christmas toy donation this year, with many charities needing a little extra support than usual after the past two difficult years.



"Our centres are closely connected to their local communities, and it is truly fantastic that they have built strong relationships with their local charities to identify where the biggest need is for this donation.



"We hope the cuddly reindeer toys will bring some festive magic to the children in the care of Southampton's PICU and spread some much-needed festive goodwill."



Kerry Houghton, Operations Manager for Friends of PICU, added: "We were absolutely delighted to receive the wonderful donation of cuddly reindeers from Haskins West End. These will be given to all the children on the PICU in the lead up to, and during, Christmas and we know this will be appreciated by all the children and families that will receive one."



Haskins has donated more than 500 cuddly reindeer toys to schools and charities across the south this festive season, in communities that are local to its centres.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex) and Forest Lodge (Surrey). The business also acquired Birdworld in Farnham last year.



Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for further information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.