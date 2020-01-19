wordpress hit counter
Waltham Abbey Wool Show - 19th January 2020

Published: 14th January 2020 17:03
Waltham Abbey Wool Show

Date: Sunday 19th January 2020
Time: 10am to 4pm
Venue: Waltham Abbey Marriott, Old Shire Lane, Waltham Abbey, EN9 3LX

 Description: The popular fun and funky wool show returns for a seventh year. Enjoy a luxurious and inspirational day out, with luscious hand dyed yarns, beautiful handmade wool and felt items, unique knit and crochet kits, a wide selection of accessories from buttons to crochet hooks for sale, craft demonstrations plus crochet, knitting, weaving, needle-felting and drop spindle workshops. The Waltham Abbey Woolly competition - jumper/sweater or cardigan (no pre-registration required) judged by our VIP guest designer at 12.30pm on the day. Accessible venue with free parking for wool show visitors and free skein winding service.


For more information please call 01992 651066, email info@walthamabbeywoolshow.co.uk or see website: www.walthamabbeywoolshow.co.uk
 

 

Comments

